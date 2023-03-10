Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TCN is at 1.32.

The public float for TCN is 266.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume for TCN on March 10, 2023 was 831.24K shares.

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN)’s stock price has decreased by -3.60 compared to its previous closing price of 7.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TCN’s Market Performance

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) has seen a -7.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.53% decline in the past month and a -6.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for TCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.81% for TCN stock, with a simple moving average of -19.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCN stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for TCN by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for TCN in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $12.20 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCN reach a price target of $9.50, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for TCN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

TCN Trading at -8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -13.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCN fell by -8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.40. In addition, Tricon Residential Inc. saw -0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCN

Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.