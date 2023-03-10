Trading Update: Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Stock Endures 9.04% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, VXRT stock has gone down by -14.54%, with a monthly decline of -30.40% and a quarterly plunge of -31.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.04% for Vaxart Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.02% for VXRT stock, with a simple moving average of -66.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VXRT is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is $6.13, which is $5.38 above the current market price. The public float for VXRT is 130.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.76% of that float. On March 10, 2023, VXRT’s average trading volume was 2.63M shares.

VXRT) stock’s latest price update

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT)’s stock price has decreased by -8.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/21 that Marathon Digital, Vaxart, Devon Energy: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of VXRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VXRT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VXRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VXRT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on December 29th of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VXRT reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for VXRT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to VXRT, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

VXRT Trading at -23.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VXRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.80%, as shares sank -25.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VXRT fell by -14.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8739. In addition, Vaxart Inc. saw -22.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VXRT starting from Watson W. Mark, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Dec 28. After this action, Watson W. Mark now owns 20,000 shares of Vaxart Inc., valued at $15,140 using the latest closing price.

Ahmad Fuad, the Interim CFO of Vaxart Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $3.22 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Ahmad Fuad is holding 5,000 shares at $16,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VXRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7819.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Vaxart Inc. stands at -7900.22. Equity return is now at value -67.60, with -53.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.