Trading Update: Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Stock Endures 1.99% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has seen a 1.87% increase in the past week, with a -2.10% drop in the past month, and a -6.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for ED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.05% for ED stock, with a simple moving average of -2.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Right Now?

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ED is at 0.36.

The public float for ED is 354.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume for ED on March 10, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

ED) stock’s latest price update

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED)’s stock price has decreased by -0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 91.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/01/22 that ConEd Agrees to Sell Clean Energy Business for $6.8 Billion

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $92 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ED reach a price target of $98, previously predicting the price at $91. The rating they have provided for ED stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

ED Trading at -2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.22. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw -4.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Cawley Timothy, who purchase 26 shares at the price of $89.35 back on Feb 28. After this action, Cawley Timothy now owns 19,287 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $2,316 using the latest closing price.

HOGLUND ROBERT N, the SVP & CFO of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 26 shares at $89.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that HOGLUND ROBERT N is holding 44,100 shares at $2,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.