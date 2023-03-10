Trading Update: agilon health inc. (AGL) Stock Endures 4.29% Monthly Volatility

The stock of agilon health inc. (AGL) has gone down by -11.22% for the week, with a 0.67% rise in the past month and a 31.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.29% for AGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.46% for AGL stock, with a simple moving average of 5.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for agilon health inc. (AGL) by analysts is $28.58, which is $6.22 above the current market price. The public float for AGL is 406.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.23% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of AGL was 1.98M shares.

AGL) stock’s latest price update

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL)’s stock price has decreased by -5.41 compared to its previous closing price of 23.67. However, the company has experienced a -11.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AGL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $23 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGL reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for AGL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AGL, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

AGL Trading at 7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGL fell by -11.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.92. In addition, agilon health inc. saw 38.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGL starting from Kornitzer Benjamin, who sale 8,094 shares at the price of $24.44 back on Mar 08. After this action, Kornitzer Benjamin now owns 10,426 shares of agilon health inc., valued at $197,821 using the latest closing price.

Kornitzer Benjamin, the Chief Med. & Quality Officer of agilon health inc., sale 8,094 shares at $24.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Kornitzer Benjamin is holding 10,426 shares at $197,197 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.36 for the present operating margin

+3.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for agilon health inc. stands at -3.95. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, agilon health inc. (AGL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.