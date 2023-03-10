Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TSCO is 0.82.

The public float for TSCO is 109.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSCO on March 10, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

TSCO) stock’s latest price update

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 228.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that FTC Clears Tractor Supply’s $320 Million Deal to Buy Smaller Rival

TSCO’s Market Performance

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has seen a -0.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.50% decline in the past month and a 4.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for TSCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.55% for TSCO stock, with a simple moving average of 9.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSCO stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TSCO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TSCO in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $245 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSCO reach a price target of $255, previously predicting the price at $235. The rating they have provided for TSCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to TSCO, setting the target price at $254 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

TSCO Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.63. In addition, Tractor Supply Company saw 0.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Kersey Melissa, who sale 1,700 shares at the price of $237.57 back on Feb 16. After this action, Kersey Melissa now owns 8,051 shares of Tractor Supply Company, valued at $403,867 using the latest closing price.

Ellison Noni L, the SVP General Counsel of Tractor Supply Company, sale 2,325 shares at $239.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Ellison Noni L is holding 1,787 shares at $555,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.10 for the present operating margin

+32.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tractor Supply Company stands at +7.66. Equity return is now at value 56.60, with 13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.