ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) is $3.30, which is $1.04 above the current market price. The public float for TDUP is 64.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.58% of that float. On March 10, 2023, TDUP’s average trading volume was 1.67M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TDUP) stock’s latest price update

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP)’s stock price has increased by 3.06 compared to its previous closing price of 2.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 43.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/17/22 that It’s National Thrift Shop Day. Here are 7 tips for scoring high-end clothes and more

TDUP’s Market Performance

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has seen a 43.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 29.67% gain in the past month and a 96.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.56% for TDUP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 43.99% for TDUP stock, with a simple moving average of 10.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to TDUP, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

TDUP Trading at 42.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.10%, as shares surge +42.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP rose by +43.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.67. In addition, ThredUp Inc. saw 80.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from Sobers Sean, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.40 back on Mar 08. After this action, Sobers Sean now owns 112,583 shares of ThredUp Inc., valued at $24,000 using the latest closing price.

Reinhart James G., the Chief Executive Officer of ThredUp Inc., sale 27,183 shares at $2.31 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Reinhart James G. is holding 62,803 shares at $62,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.34 for the present operating margin

+67.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc. stands at -25.09. Equity return is now at value -51.00, with -26.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.