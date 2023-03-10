The Volatility of Assertio Holdings Inc.’s (ASRT) Stock: A 15.83% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, ASRT stock has gone up by 15.83%, with a monthly gain of 50.00% and a quarterly surge of 98.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.15% for Assertio Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.91% for ASRT stock, with a simple moving average of 98.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) Right Now?

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASRT is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASRT is $8.38, which is $1.22 above the current price. The public float for ASRT is 47.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASRT on March 10, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

ASRT) stock’s latest price update

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT)’s stock price has increased by 11.74 compared to its previous closing price of 5.96. but the company has seen a 15.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASRT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ASRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASRT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on November 07th of the previous year 2022.

ASRT Trading at 44.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.76%, as shares surge +44.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRT rose by +15.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.43. In addition, Assertio Holdings Inc. saw 54.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRT starting from Tyree James L, who sale 44,643 shares at the price of $2.36 back on May 12. After this action, Tyree James L now owns 210,451 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc., valued at $105,170 using the latest closing price.

MCKEE WILLIAM, the Director of Assertio Holdings Inc., sale 22,322 shares at $2.35 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that MCKEE WILLIAM is holding 229,586 shares at $52,488 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRT

Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.