The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is above average at 593.19x. The 36-month beta value for TTD is also noteworthy at 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TTD is $71.35, which is $13.56 above than the current price. The public float for TTD is 441.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.53% of that float. The average trading volume of TTD on March 10, 2023 was 4.76M shares.

TTD) stock’s latest price update

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD)’s stock price has decreased by -4.23 compared to its previous closing price of 58.22. However, the company has experienced a -1.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/15/23 that Trade Desk Issues Upbeat Outlook and Unveils Stock Buyback Program

TTD’s Market Performance

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has experienced a -1.12% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.81% rise in the past month, and a 17.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.91% for TTD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.05% for TTD stock, with a simple moving average of 6.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $38 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

New Street gave a rating of “Neutral” to TTD, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

TTD Trading at 9.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.99. In addition, The Trade Desk Inc. saw 24.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY, who sale 1,137 shares at the price of $74.96 back on Aug 16. After this action, GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY now owns 193,259 shares of The Trade Desk Inc., valued at $85,230 using the latest closing price.

GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY, the Chief Financial Officer of The Trade Desk Inc., sale 3,676 shares at $72.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY is holding 197,858 shares at $266,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.20 for the present operating margin

+82.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Trade Desk Inc. stands at +3.38. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In summary, The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.