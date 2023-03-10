The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 63.17. However, the company has experienced a -4.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is above average at 8.89x. The 36-month beta value for TD is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TD is $79.52, which is $13.88 above than the current price. The public float for TD is 1.79B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. The average trading volume of TD on March 10, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

TD’s Market Performance

TD stock saw a decrease of -4.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.64% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.04% for TD stock, with a simple moving average of -6.33% for the last 200 days.

TD Trading at -7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD fell by -4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.95. In addition, The Toronto-Dominion Bank saw -4.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at +27.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.