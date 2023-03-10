The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s (SMMT) Stock

The stock of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) has seen a -27.18% decrease in the past week, with a -45.80% drop in the past month, and a -38.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.93% for SMMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.82% for SMMT stock, with a simple moving average of -20.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -1.01.

The public float for SMMT is 34.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.86% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of SMMT was 5.27M shares.

SMMT) stock’s latest price update

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT)’s stock price has decreased by -6.58 compared to its previous closing price of 1.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -27.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMMT

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SMMT, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

SMMT Trading at -56.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.93%, as shares sank -45.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMMT fell by -27.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9638. In addition, Summit Therapeutics Inc. saw -66.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMMT starting from Zanganeh Mahkam, who purchase 15,973,743 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Mar 08. After this action, Zanganeh Mahkam now owns 23,395,269 shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc., valued at $16,772,430 using the latest closing price.

Zanganeh Mahkam, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Summit Therapeutics Inc., purchase 7,553,301 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Zanganeh Mahkam is holding 9,884,095 shares at $7,930,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMMT

Equity return is now at value -104.30, with -72.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.