The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Sonder Holdings Inc.’s (SOND) Stock

In the past week, SOND stock has gone up by 12.67%, with a monthly decline of -37.99% and a quarterly plunge of -37.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.97% for Sonder Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.23% for SOND stock, with a simple moving average of -39.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Right Now?

The public float for SOND is 157.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.65% of that float. The average trading volume for SOND on March 10, 2023 was 843.19K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SOND) stock’s latest price update

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND)’s stock price has decreased by -10.37 compared to its previous closing price of 1.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOND

In the past week, SOND stock has gone up by 12.67%, with a monthly decline of -37.99% and a quarterly plunge of -37.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.97% for Sonder Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.23% for SOND stock, with a simple moving average of -39.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOND stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SOND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOND in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2022.

SOND Trading at -22.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.41%, as shares sank -31.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOND rose by +12.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1684. In addition, Sonder Holdings Inc. saw -20.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOND starting from Davidson Francis, who purchase 29,279 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Mar 09. After this action, Davidson Francis now owns 3,444,579 shares of Sonder Holdings Inc., valued at $31,270 using the latest closing price.

Davidson Francis, the Chief Executive Officer of Sonder Holdings Inc., purchase 29,999 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Davidson Francis is holding 3,415,300 shares at $32,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOND

Equity return is now at value 58.40, with -5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.