The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s (MFG) Stock

The stock of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has gone down by -5.68% for the week, with a -5.68% drop in the past month and a 23.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.41% for MFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.11% for MFG stock, with a simple moving average of 20.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) is above average at 8.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is $3.49, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for MFG is 11.44B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MFG on March 10, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

MFG) stock’s latest price update

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG)’s stock price has decreased by -6.26 compared to its previous closing price of 3.23. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Mizuho Americas to Acquire Placement Agent Capstone Partners

MFG Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFG fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. saw 6.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MFG starting from MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, who sale 64,745 shares at the price of $10.06 back on Nov 25. After this action, MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC now owns 3,093,750 shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc., valued at $651,335 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stands at +17.76. The total capital return value is set at 1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.73. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG), the company’s capital structure generated 477.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.69. Total debt to assets is 18.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -13.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.