The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has gone down by -2.76% for the week, with a -2.08% drop in the past month and a 5.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.62% for GT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.23% for GT stock, with a simple moving average of -3.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Right Now?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GT is 281.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.04% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of GT was 4.08M shares.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.42 compared to its previous closing price of 11.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.76% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Justice Department Probes Goodyear’s Handling of Recalled Tire

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to GT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

GT Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.43. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw 11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.