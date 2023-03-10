The 16.00% Simple Moving Average of Arlo Technologies Inc.’s (ARLO) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, ARLO stock has gone up by 61.08%, with a monthly gain of 35.76% and a quarterly surge of 77.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.97% for Arlo Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 46.24% for ARLO stock, with a simple moving average of 16.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARLO is 85.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of ARLO was 857.81K shares.

ARLO) stock’s latest price update

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)’s stock price has increased by 11.19 compared to its previous closing price of 5.36. However, the company has seen a 61.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/19/23 that The Cameras Worked Fine. Their Maker Said They Had Reached Their End of Life.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARLO stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ARLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARLO in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $14 based on the research report published on January 25th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARLO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ARLO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ARLO, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

ARLO Trading at 51.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.85%, as shares surge +38.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARLO rose by +61.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.16. In addition, Arlo Technologies Inc. saw 69.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARLO starting from Summers Grady, who purchase 3,497 shares at the price of $4.27 back on Feb 15. After this action, Summers Grady now owns 227,072 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc., valued at $14,932 using the latest closing price.

FAISON RALPH E, the Director of Arlo Technologies Inc., purchase 23,800 shares at $4.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that FAISON RALPH E is holding 343,367 shares at $99,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARLO

Equity return is now at value -38.90, with -12.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.