The -13.88% Decline of The Wendy’s Company’s (WEN) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, WEN stock has gone down by -6.02%, with a monthly decline of -7.26% and a quarterly plunge of -9.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for The Wendy’s Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.69% for WEN stock, with a simple moving average of 1.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is 25.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WEN is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is $24.84, which is $3.98 above the current market price. The public float for WEN is 194.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. On March 10, 2023, WEN’s average trading volume was 2.33M shares.

WEN) stock’s latest price update

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.95 compared to its previous closing price of 21.50. However, the company has seen a -6.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/23 that Wendy’s Targets Sales Growth Amid Restructuring

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEN reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for WEN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to WEN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

WEN Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.28. In addition, The Wendy’s Company saw -6.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from Peltz Matthew H., who sale 3,627,569 shares at the price of $22.05 back on Mar 03. After this action, Peltz Matthew H. now owns 21,705,770 shares of The Wendy’s Company, valued at $79,987,896 using the latest closing price.

MAY PETER W, the Director of The Wendy’s Company, sale 3,627,569 shares at $22.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that MAY PETER W is holding 21,705,770 shares at $79,987,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.75 for the present operating margin

+27.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Wendy’s Company stands at +8.46. Equity return is now at value 39.80, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.