The -13.88% Decline of The Southern Company’s (SO) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of The Southern Company (SO) has seen a 1.38% increase in the past week, with a -4.71% drop in the past month, and a -5.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for SO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.05% for SO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Right Now?

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SO is at 0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SO is $70.86, which is $6.83 above the current market price. The public float for SO is 1.09B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume for SO on March 10, 2023 was 4.31M shares.

SO) stock’s latest price update

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 64.73. however, the company has experienced a 1.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SO reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for SO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SO, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

SO Trading at -4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.14. In addition, The Southern Company saw -9.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD, who sale 1,601 shares at the price of $62.55 back on Mar 01. After this action, DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD now owns 75,681 shares of The Southern Company, valued at $100,143 using the latest closing price.

Cummiskey Christopher, the EVP & CCCS Officer of The Southern Company, sale 1,282 shares at $66.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Cummiskey Christopher is holding 27,512 shares at $85,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.33 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Southern Company stands at +12.07. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Southern Company (SO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.