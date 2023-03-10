The -13.88% Decline of Nutanix Inc.’s (NTNX) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has gone down by -12.66% for the week, with a -14.75% drop in the past month and a -18.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.04% for NTNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.18% for NTNX stock, with a simple moving average of 8.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) by analysts is $32.92, which is $7.95 above the current market price. The public float for NTNX is 225.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of NTNX was 1.92M shares.

NTNX) stock’s latest price update

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX)’s stock price has decreased by -4.23 compared to its previous closing price of 26.01. but the company has seen a -12.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/14/22 that Nutanix Explores Sale After Receiving Takeover Interest

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

The stock of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has gone down by -12.66% for the week, with a -14.75% drop in the past month and a -18.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.04% for NTNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.18% for NTNX stock, with a simple moving average of 8.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTNX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for NTNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 30th, 2022.

NTNX Trading at -9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -15.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX fell by -12.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.14. In addition, Nutanix Inc. saw -4.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from Wall Tyler, who sale 90,000 shares at the price of $26.19 back on Jan 03. After this action, Wall Tyler now owns 48,256 shares of Nutanix Inc., valued at $2,357,073 using the latest closing price.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV, the President and CEO of Nutanix Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $28.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that RAMASWAMI RAJIV is holding 310,348 shares at $141,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.19 for the present operating margin

+79.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc. stands at -50.45. Equity return is now at value 63.00, with -20.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.