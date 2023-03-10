The -13.88% Decline of Domo Inc.’s (DOMO) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, DOMO stock has gone down by -12.03%, with a monthly decline of -14.96% and a quarterly plunge of -9.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.70% for Domo Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.23% for DOMO stock, with a simple moving average of -34.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Domo Inc. (DOMO) is $21.75, which is $9.47 above the current market price. The public float for DOMO is 30.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOMO on March 10, 2023 was 744.15K shares.

DOMO) stock’s latest price update

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO)’s stock price has increased by 1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 13.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DOMO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DOMO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOMO reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for DOMO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOMO, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

DOMO Trading at -7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.98%, as shares sank -12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMO fell by -12.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.14. In addition, Domo Inc. saw -4.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMO starting from PESTANA JOHN R, who purchase 72,500 shares at the price of $13.68 back on Mar 08. After this action, PESTANA JOHN R now owns 96,490 shares of Domo Inc., valued at $991,496 using the latest closing price.

Wong Catherine, the Chief Operating Officer of Domo Inc., sale 3,750 shares at $13.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Wong Catherine is holding 295,008 shares at $52,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.30 for the present operating margin

+73.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domo Inc. stands at -39.58. Equity return is now at value 87.30, with -51.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Domo Inc. (DOMO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.