Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.42 compared to its previous closing price of 9.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.43% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/21/22 that Teva Pharmaceutical Names Richard Francis as CEO

Is It Worth Investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is $10.28, which is $0.83 above the current market price. The public float for TEVA is 1.10B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TEVA on March 10, 2023 was 8.98M shares.

TEVA’s Market Performance

TEVA’s stock has seen a -6.43% decrease for the week, with a -14.42% drop in the past month and a 9.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.66% for TEVA stock, with a simple moving average of 2.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEVA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TEVA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TEVA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEVA reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for TEVA stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

TEVA Trading at -8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEVA fell by -6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.96. In addition, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited saw 2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEVA starting from Dethlefs Sven, who sale 58,066 shares at the price of $9.43 back on Mar 07. After this action, Dethlefs Sven now owns 165,381 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, valued at $547,440 using the latest closing price.

Daniell Richard, the Exec. VP, European Commercial of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, sale 54,007 shares at $9.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Daniell Richard is holding 69,770 shares at $509,173 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.96 for the present operating margin

+46.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stands at -15.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.02. Equity return is now at value -26.80, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 274.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.28. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 246.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.