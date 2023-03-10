Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is $6.00, which is $89.54 above the current market price. The public float for TENX is 1.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TENX on March 10, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

TENX) stock’s latest price update

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX)’s stock price has decreased by -18.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. However, the company has seen a -32.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TENX’s Market Performance

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has seen a -32.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -68.90% decline in the past month and a -84.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.37% for TENX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -43.67% for TENX stock, with a simple moving average of -89.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENX

MLV & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TENX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2014.

WallachBeth gave a rating of “Buy” to TENX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

TENX Trading at -72.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.35%, as shares sank -65.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX fell by -32.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7794. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw -79.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

Equity return is now at value -294.60, with -214.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.