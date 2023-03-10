Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) by analysts is $21.33, which is $4.51 above the current market price. The public float for TH is 27.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.85% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of TH was 594.98K shares.

TH stock's latest price update

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH)’s stock price has increased by 6.73 compared to its previous closing price of 15.76. but the company has seen a 11.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/24/21 that Bitcoin, Virgin Galactic, Moderna: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

TH’s Market Performance

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) has experienced a 11.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.50% rise in the past month, and a 7.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for TH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.42% for TH stock, with a simple moving average of 31.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TH stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TH in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $6 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TH reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for TH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 27th, 2021.

TH Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +15.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TH rose by +12.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.49. In addition, Target Hospitality Corp. saw 11.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TH starting from Kalamaras Eric, who sale 62,748 shares at the price of $16.13 back on Mar 08. After this action, Kalamaras Eric now owns 111,384 shares of Target Hospitality Corp., valued at $1,012,125 using the latest closing price.

Archer James B., the President and CEO of Target Hospitality Corp., sale 25,622 shares at $15.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Archer James B. is holding 1,156,018 shares at $402,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TH

Equity return is now at value 38.80, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.