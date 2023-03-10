Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): A Technical Analysis

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is $39.74, which is $6.5 above the current market price. The public float for SU is 1.32B, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SU on March 10, 2023 was 4.64M shares.

SU) stock’s latest price update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU)’s stock price has decreased by -1.17 compared to its previous closing price of 34.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/15/22 that Activists Adjust Campaigns for Market Volatility

SU’s Market Performance

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has experienced a -3.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.54% rise in the past month, and a 12.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for SU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.94% for SU stock, with a simple moving average of 1.11% for the last 200 days.

SU Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.05. In addition, Suncor Energy Inc. saw 6.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+45.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy Inc. stands at +15.56. Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.