Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SSYS is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) is $18.29, which is $2.87 above the current market price. The public float for SSYS is 55.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On March 10, 2023, SSYS’s average trading volume was 450.18K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SSYS) stock’s latest price update

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS)’s stock price has increased by 12.56 compared to its previous closing price of 14.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SSYS’s Market Performance

SSYS’s stock has risen by 10.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.13% and a quarterly rise of 24.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.90% for Stratasys Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.75% for SSYS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSYS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SSYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSYS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $15 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SSYS, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

SSYS Trading at 15.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +13.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSYS rose by +9.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.83. In addition, Stratasys Ltd. saw 32.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SSYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.80 for the present operating margin

+46.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stratasys Ltd. stands at -4.45. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.