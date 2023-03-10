Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.15 compared to its previous closing price of 102.50. but the company has seen a -2.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/07/23 that Starbucks Chief to Testify Before Senate Panel, Sen. Sanders Says

Is It Worth Investing in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is above average at 34.80x. The 36-month beta value for SBUX is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SBUX is $113.00, which is $11.63 above than the current price. The public float for SBUX is 1.15B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume of SBUX on March 10, 2023 was 6.13M shares.

SBUX’s Market Performance

SBUX stock saw a decrease of -2.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.11% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.41% for SBUX stock, with a simple moving average of 9.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBUX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SBUX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SBUX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $120 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBUX reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for SBUX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to SBUX, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

SBUX Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.63. In addition, Starbucks Corporation saw 1.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from Ruggeri Rachel, who sale 736 shares at the price of $105.50 back on Feb 21. After this action, Ruggeri Rachel now owns 56,028 shares of Starbucks Corporation, valued at $77,648 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins Zabrina, the acting evp, general counsel of Starbucks Corporation, sale 2,962 shares at $108.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Jenkins Zabrina is holding 38,258 shares at $321,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBUX

Equity return is now at value -38.20, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.