Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has seen a -6.44% decrease in the past week, with a -4.71% drop in the past month, and a 15.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for SBLK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.56% for SBLK stock, with a simple moving average of -3.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Right Now?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SBLK is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SBLK is $27.73, which is $7.18 above the current market price. The public float for SBLK is 93.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.04% of that float. The average trading volume for SBLK on March 10, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

SBLK) stock’s latest price update

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK)’s stock price has decreased by -6.36 compared to its previous closing price of 23.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBLK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SBLK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SBLK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBLK reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for SBLK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Pareto gave a rating of “Hold” to SBLK, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

SBLK Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBLK fell by -6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.10. In addition, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. saw 12.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.93 for the present operating margin

+48.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stands at +39.38. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.