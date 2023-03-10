Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a 4.60% increase in the past week, with a -1.16% drop in the past month, and a 64.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.34% for SPOT stock, with a simple moving average of 25.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPOT is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPOT is $122.42, which is $3.5 above the current price. The public float for SPOT is 140.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPOT on March 10, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.41 compared to its previous closing price of 126.99. However, the company has seen a 4.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/08/23 that Spotify Launches New Video Feed to Keep Listeners Listening

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $140 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPOT reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $121. The rating they have provided for SPOT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 06th, 2023.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to SPOT, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

SPOT Trading at 16.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.31. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 56.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -18.90, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.