Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has gone up by 0.75% for the week, with a -15.22% drop in the past month and a -0.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.55% for SNOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.42% for SNOW stock, with a simple moving average of -10.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SNOW is $179.05, which is $44.32 above the current price. The public float for SNOW is 291.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNOW on March 10, 2023 was 5.48M shares.

SNOW) stock’s latest price update

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)’s stock price has decreased by -4.45 compared to its previous closing price of 142.65. However, the company has experienced a 0.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Snowflake Stock Tumbles as Growth Outlook Disappoints

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

The stock of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has gone up by 0.75% for the week, with a -15.22% drop in the past month and a -0.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.55% for SNOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.42% for SNOW stock, with a simple moving average of -10.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $170 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNOW reach a price target of $144. The rating they have provided for SNOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to SNOW, setting the target price at $173 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

SNOW Trading at -8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -14.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.73. In addition, Snowflake Inc. saw -5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from McMahon John Dennis, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $142.65 back on Mar 06. After this action, McMahon John Dennis now owns 154,902 shares of Snowflake Inc., valued at $142,650 using the latest closing price.

McMahon John Dennis, the Director of Snowflake Inc., sale 10,053 shares at $139.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that McMahon John Dennis is holding 155,902 shares at $1,407,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.30 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc. stands at -38.57. Equity return is now at value -12.70, with -9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.