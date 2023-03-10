Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is $47.29, which is $7.34 above the current market price. The public float for SMAR is 126.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMAR on March 10, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

SMAR) stock’s latest price update

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR)’s stock price has decreased by -8.00 compared to its previous closing price of 43.11. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/08/22 that Smartsheet Stock Is Sliding, but Analysts Remain Bullish

SMAR’s Market Performance

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has experienced a -12.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.12% drop in the past month, and a 10.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for SMAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.70% for SMAR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMAR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SMAR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SMAR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $45 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMAR reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for SMAR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to SMAR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

SMAR Trading at -6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMAR fell by -11.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.73. In addition, Smartsheet Inc. saw 0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMAR starting from Marshall Jolene Lau, who sale 2,221 shares at the price of $44.47 back on Feb 16. After this action, Marshall Jolene Lau now owns 9,535 shares of Smartsheet Inc., valued at $98,768 using the latest closing price.

Marshall Jolene Lau, the Chief Legal Officer of Smartsheet Inc., sale 1,600 shares at $42.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Marshall Jolene Lau is holding 9,535 shares at $67,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMAR

-30.85 for the present operating margin

+78.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smartsheet Inc. stands at -31.06. Equity return is now at value -46.80, with -22.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.