Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX)’s stock price has decreased by -4.60 compared to its previous closing price of 28.47. However, the company has experienced a -3.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/22 that Activist Investor Urges Six Flags to Monetize Its Real Estate

Is It Worth Investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Right Now?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is $31.80, which is $3.94 above the current market price. The public float for SIX is 81.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIX on March 10, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

SIX’s Market Performance

SIX stock saw a decrease of -3.96% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.89% and a quarterly a decrease of 22.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.77% for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.86% for SIX stock, with a simple moving average of 14.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $30 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to SIX, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

SIX Trading at 1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares sank -6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.16. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw 16.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Mick Gary, who purchase 5,250 shares at the price of $21.40 back on Dec 15. After this action, Mick Gary now owns 59,675 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $112,349 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, purchase 2,250 shares at $21.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Mick Gary is holding 54,425 shares at $49,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Equity return is now at value -13.30, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.