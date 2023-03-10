Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW)’s stock price has increased by 1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 8.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.25% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Sibanye-Stillwater Nears $1 Billion Deal to Acquire Brazilian Mines

Is It Worth Investing in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Right Now?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is $12.71, which is $4.51 above the current market price. The public float for SBSW is 166.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBSW on March 10, 2023 was 3.32M shares.

SBSW’s Market Performance

The stock of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has seen a -0.25% decrease in the past week, with a -22.61% drop in the past month, and a -25.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for SBSW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.70% for SBSW stock, with a simple moving average of -20.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBSW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SBSW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SBSW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $10 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to SBSW, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

SBSW Trading at -21.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -21.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBSW fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.77. In addition, Sibanye Stillwater Limited saw -23.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBSW

Equity return is now at value 41.70, with 22.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.