Should You Invest in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Now?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WPM is at 0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WPM is $50.13, which is $13.44 above the current market price. The public float for WPM is 449.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume for WPM on March 10, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

WPM) stock’s latest price update

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM)’s stock price has increased by 0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 38.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.13% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WPM’s Market Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has seen a -6.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.31% decline in the past month and a 0.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for WPM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.36% for WPM stock, with a simple moving average of 4.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPM reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for WPM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to WPM, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

WPM Trading at -8.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -10.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM fell by -6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.48. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. saw -0.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.28 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stands at +62.82. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.