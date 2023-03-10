Should You Invest in The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Now?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 122.47x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PGR is at 0.51.

The average price suggested by analysts for PGR is $145.18, which is $3.81 above the current market price. The public float for PGR is 582.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.53% of that float. The average trading volume for PGR on March 10, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PGR) stock’s latest price update

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 143.76. but the company has seen a -0.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

PGR’s Market Performance

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has experienced a -0.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.42% rise in the past month, and a 8.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for PGR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.11% for PGR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $138 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGR reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for PGR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PGR, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

PGR Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.09. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 9.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Mascaro Daniel P, who sale 2,806 shares at the price of $141.64 back on Feb 24. After this action, Mascaro Daniel P now owns 36,082 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $397,442 using the latest closing price.

Broz Steven, the Chief Information Officer of The Progressive Corporation, sale 930 shares at $141.64 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Broz Steven is holding 29,111 shares at $131,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.