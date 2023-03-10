Should You Invest in Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Now?

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AMPY is at 2.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMPY is $12.00, which is $3.86 above the current market price. The public float for AMPY is 38.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.78% of that float. The average trading volume for AMPY on March 10, 2023 was 475.85K shares.

AMPY) stock’s latest price update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY)’s stock price has decreased by -16.17 compared to its previous closing price of 9.71. However, the company has seen a -19.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/05/21 that California Oil Spill Came From Pipeline Dragged Over 100 Feet

AMPY’s Market Performance

AMPY’s stock has fallen by -19.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.97% and a quarterly rise of 11.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.93% for Amplify Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.39% for AMPY stock, with a simple moving average of 2.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPY stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMPY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $12 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AMPY, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

AMPY Trading at -6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +11.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPY fell by -13.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.93. In addition, Amplify Energy Corp. saw -7.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPY starting from Hamm Christopher W., who purchase 17,000 shares at the price of $7.65 back on Dec 22. After this action, Hamm Christopher W. now owns 75,618 shares of Amplify Energy Corp., valued at $130,110 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.72 for the present operating margin

+47.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplify Energy Corp. stands at -9.35. Equity return is now at value 27.90, with -4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.