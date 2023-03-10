Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) is above average at 49.15x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SHLS is $31.64, which is $8.18 above than the current price. The public float for SHLS is 112.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.52% of that float. The average trading volume of SHLS on March 10, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

SHLS) stock’s latest price update

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.41 compared to its previous closing price of 24.27. but the company has seen a -5.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/01/23 that The Solar Market Is Heating Up. It’s Great for This Stock.

SHLS’s Market Performance

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has seen a -5.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.65% decline in the past month and a -3.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.06% for SHLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.09% for SHLS stock, with a simple moving average of 0.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $27 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHLS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for SHLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to SHLS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

SHLS Trading at -10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS fell by -5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.11. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. saw -5.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from Whitaker Jason R, who sale 15,040 shares at the price of $25.08 back on Mar 03. After this action, Whitaker Jason R now owns 446,924 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., valued at $377,203 using the latest closing price.

Whitaker Jason R, the Chief Executive Officer of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., sale 3,008 shares at $24.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Whitaker Jason R is holding 461,964 shares at $73,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+37.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stands at +39.03. Equity return is now at value 149.80, with 24.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.