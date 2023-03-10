Sempra (SRE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sempra (NYSE: SRE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 148.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that California’s Natural-Gas Bans Push Utility to Find a New Strategy

Is It Worth Investing in Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Right Now?

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SRE is at 0.74.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SRE is $172.42, which is $24.3 above the current market price. The public float for SRE is 310.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.94% of that float. The average trading volume for SRE on March 10, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

SRE’s Market Performance

SRE stock saw a decrease of -0.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Sempra (SRE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.99% for SRE stock, with a simple moving average of -6.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRE reach a price target of $167, previously predicting the price at $164. The rating they have provided for SRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SRE, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

SRE Trading at -5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.41. In addition, Sempra saw -4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from MIHALIK TREVOR I, who sale 2,306 shares at the price of $148.50 back on Mar 01. After this action, MIHALIK TREVOR I now owns 21,362 shares of Sempra, valued at $342,441 using the latest closing price.

Martin Jeffrey W, the Chairman, CEO and President of Sempra, sale 10,413 shares at $150.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Martin Jeffrey W is holding 19,261 shares at $1,572,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sempra (SRE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.