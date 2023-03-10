Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL)’s stock price has increased by 3.39 compared to its previous closing price of 0.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.10% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SEEL is at 1.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SEEL is $6.33, which is $5.64 above the current market price. The public float for SEEL is 103.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.06% of that float. The average trading volume for SEEL on March 10, 2023 was 685.34K shares.

SEEL’s Market Performance

SEEL’s stock has seen a -14.10% decrease for the week, with a -23.77% drop in the past month and a -42.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.87% for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.33% for SEEL stock, with a simple moving average of -31.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEEL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SEEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEEL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEEL reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for SEEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to SEEL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

SEEL Trading at -21.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares sank -19.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEEL fell by -14.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6963. In addition, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. saw -10.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEEL starting from O’Connor Daniel J., who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Jun 01. After this action, O’Connor Daniel J. now owns 16,000 shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,789 using the latest closing price.

Mehra Raj, the See Remarks of Seelos Therapeutics Inc., purchase 66,667 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Mehra Raj is holding 3,281,546 shares at $56,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEEL

Equity return is now at value -239.70, with -132.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.