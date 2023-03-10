Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND)’s stock price has decreased by -1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 4.82. but the company has seen a -8.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is 14.03x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is $7.86, which is $3.79 above the current market price. The public float for SAND is 247.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. On March 10, 2023, SAND’s average trading volume was 2.30M shares.

SAND’s Market Performance

SAND stock saw a decrease of -8.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.83% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.30% for SAND stock, with a simple moving average of -15.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAND stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SAND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SAND in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAND reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for SAND stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 05th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to SAND, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

SAND Trading at -12.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -11.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAND fell by -8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. saw -9.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.09 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stands at +52.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.