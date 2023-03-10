Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL)’s stock price has decreased by -5.47 compared to its previous closing price of 72.20. however, the company has experienced a -5.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/07/23 that Royal Caribbean Beats Earnings Estimates and Signals Strong Bookings

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RCL is at 2.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for RCL is $77.80, which is $10.39 above the current market price. The public float for RCL is 219.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.48% of that float. The average trading volume for RCL on March 10, 2023 was 3.69M shares.

RCL’s Market Performance

RCL’s stock has seen a -5.17% decrease for the week, with a -7.78% drop in the past month and a 18.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.29% for RCL stock, with a simple moving average of 33.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $78 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCL reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for RCL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to RCL, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

RCL Trading at 4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL fell by -5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.52. In addition, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. saw 38.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Sorensen Vagn O, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $74.36 back on Mar 06. After this action, Sorensen Vagn O now owns 29,265 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., valued at $446,149 using the latest closing price.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, the Director of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., sale 13,600 shares at $58.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander is holding 21,064,632 shares at $791,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.52 for the present operating margin

+7.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stands at -24.39. Equity return is now at value -64.10, with -6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.