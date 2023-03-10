Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX): A Technical Analysis

The public float for RXRX is 149.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RXRX on March 10, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

RXRX) stock’s latest price update

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX)’s stock price has decreased by -7.41 compared to its previous closing price of 8.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RXRX’s Market Performance

RXRX’s stock has fallen by -6.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.35% and a quarterly drop of -17.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.05% for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.88% for RXRX stock, with a simple moving average of -18.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXRX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RXRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 18th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to RXRX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

RXRX Trading at -8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX fell by -6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.01. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -2.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Borgeson Blake, who sale 8,885 shares at the price of $8.33 back on Mar 07. After this action, Borgeson Blake now owns 7,585,172 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $73,989 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Christopher, the Chief Executive Officer of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 18,500 shares at $7.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Gibson Christopher is holding 940,927 shares at $146,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616.74 for the present operating margin

-22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -601.05. Equity return is now at value -53.10, with -35.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.