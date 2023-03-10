Realty Income Corporation (O) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for O is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for O is $70.73, which is $7.58 above the current price. The public float for O is 626.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of O on March 10, 2023 was 3.51M shares.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O)’s stock price has decreased by -1.70 compared to its previous closing price of 64.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

O’s Market Performance

Realty Income Corporation (O) has seen a -1.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.83% decline in the past month and a 1.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for O. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.95% for O stock, with a simple moving average of -3.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of O

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for O stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for O by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for O in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $72 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to O, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

O Trading at -3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought O to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, O fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.18. In addition, Realty Income Corporation saw 0.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at O starting from Abraham Neil, who sale 26,600 shares at the price of $65.34 back on Feb 27. After this action, Abraham Neil now owns 41,630 shares of Realty Income Corporation, valued at $1,738,118 using the latest closing price.

Chapman A. Larry, the Director of Realty Income Corporation, sale 7,000 shares at $67.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Chapman A. Larry is holding 10,090 shares at $475,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for O

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.65 for the present operating margin

+43.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Realty Income Corporation stands at +26.01. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Realty Income Corporation (O) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.