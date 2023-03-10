Real-Time Update: Centene Corporation (CNC) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Centene Corporation (CNC) has gone down by -4.45% for the week, with a -7.66% drop in the past month and a -23.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.20% for CNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.57% for CNC stock, with a simple moving average of -20.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is above average at 32.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.57.

The public float for CNC is 545.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNC on March 10, 2023 was 3.79M shares.

CNC) stock’s latest price update

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 66.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Peloton, Pfizer, Meta, General Motors: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of CNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CNC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CNC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $79 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNC reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $94. The rating they have provided for CNC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CNC, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

CNC Trading at -12.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC fell by -4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.54. In addition, Centene Corporation saw -20.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from Asher Andrew Lynn, who purchase 3,800 shares at the price of $71.97 back on Feb 10. After this action, Asher Andrew Lynn now owns 314,755 shares of Centene Corporation, valued at $273,486 using the latest closing price.

Asher Andrew Lynn, the EVP, CFO of Centene Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $71.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Asher Andrew Lynn is holding 310,955 shares at $215,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Centene Corporation stands at +0.83. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Centene Corporation (CNC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.