Real-Time Update: AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) has seen a 0.26% increase in the past week, with a -8.23% drop in the past month, and a -23.62% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for AMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.80% for AMN stock, with a simple moving average of -16.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Right Now?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMN is 0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMN is $138.86, which is $49.17 above the current price. The public float for AMN is 40.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMN on March 10, 2023 was 830.35K shares.

AMN) stock’s latest price update

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN)’s stock price has increased by 1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 88.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Analysts’ Opinion of AMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $70 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2020.

AMN Trading at -8.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMN rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.14. In addition, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. saw -12.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMN starting from Jackson Denise L, who sale 4,001 shares at the price of $110.76 back on Jan 09. After this action, Jackson Denise L now owns 14,078 shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., valued at $443,151 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Denise L, the Chief Legal Officer of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., sale 1,002 shares at $109.30 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Jackson Denise L is holding 18,079 shares at $109,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.29 for the present operating margin

+30.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stands at +8.47. Equity return is now at value 41.30, with 14.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.