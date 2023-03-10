Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for PSEC is 291.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSEC on March 10, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

PSEC) stock’s latest price update

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.93 compared to its previous closing price of 6.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PSEC’s Market Performance

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has experienced a -7.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.25% drop in the past month, and a -4.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for PSEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.17% for PSEC stock, with a simple moving average of -6.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSEC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSEC reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for PSEC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

PSEC Trading at -7.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC fell by -6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -2.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Van Dask Kristin Lea, who purchase 4,250 shares at the price of $7.51 back on Nov 11. After this action, Van Dask Kristin Lea now owns 58,517 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $31,909 using the latest closing price.

Stark Eugene S, the Director of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $6.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Stark Eugene S is holding 52,000 shares at $13,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.78 for the present operating margin

+68.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corporation stands at +83.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.