ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR)’s stock price has decreased by -9.75 compared to its previous closing price of 3.18. However, the company has seen a -3.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is $3.27, which is $0.34 above the current market price. The public float for PRQR is 62.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRQR on March 10, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

PRQR’s Market Performance

PRQR stock saw a decrease of -3.37% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.35% and a quarterly a decrease of 97.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.64% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.90% for PRQR stock, with a simple moving average of 95.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRQR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PRQR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRQR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRQR reach a price target of $1.70, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for PRQR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to PRQR, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

PRQR Trading at -6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRQR fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +317.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. saw -22.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4300.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stands at -4551.03. Equity return is now at value -78.40, with -41.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.