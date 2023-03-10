Precigen Inc. (PGEN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PGEN is 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PGEN is $9.07, which is $7.11 above the current price. The public float for PGEN is 183.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGEN on March 10, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN)’s stock price has decreased by -8.59 compared to its previous closing price of 1.28. however, the company has experienced a 3.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PGEN’s Market Performance

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) has experienced a 3.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -37.43% drop in the past month, and a -25.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.62% for PGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.66% for PGEN stock, with a simple moving average of -33.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGEN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PGEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PGEN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGEN reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for PGEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PGEN, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

PGEN Trading at -25.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares sank -35.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGEN rose by +3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3390. In addition, Precigen Inc. saw -23.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGEN starting from KIRK RANDAL J, who purchase 11,428,571 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Jan 27. After this action, KIRK RANDAL J now owns 31,129,164 shares of Precigen Inc., valued at $19,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Thomasian Harry Jr., the Chief Financial Officer of Precigen Inc., purchase 28,571 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Thomasian Harry Jr. is holding 84,961 shares at $49,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.84 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precigen Inc. stands at -93.16. Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Precigen Inc. (PGEN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.