Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRAX is $10.30, which is $9.08 above the current price. The public float for PRAX is 46.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRAX on March 10, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

PRAX) stock’s latest price update

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.04. However, the company has seen a -64.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRAX’s Market Performance

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) has experienced a -64.38% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -76.84% drop in the past month, and a -49.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.27% for PRAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -65.77% for PRAX stock, with a simple moving average of -66.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRAX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PRAX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRAX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on June 06th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRAX reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for PRAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PRAX, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

PRAX Trading at -69.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.00%, as shares sank -76.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRAX fell by -64.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.8736. In addition, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. saw -56.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRAX starting from Mastrocola Lauren, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $1.93 back on Jun 16. After this action, Mastrocola Lauren now owns 31,391 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc., valued at $5,775 using the latest closing price.

Nemiroff Alex, the General Counsel and Secretary of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Nemiroff Alex is holding 39,347 shares at $12,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRAX

Equity return is now at value -167.50, with -127.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.