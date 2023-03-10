PPL Corporation (PPL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 27.00. However, the company has seen a -1.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Right Now?

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PPL is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PPL is $32.00, which is $5.14 above the current market price. The public float for PPL is 735.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume for PPL on March 10, 2023 was 5.29M shares.

PPL’s Market Performance

PPL stock saw a decrease of -1.99% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.55% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for PPL Corporation (PPL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.50% for PPL stock, with a simple moving average of -5.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PPL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $32 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPL reach a price target of $28.50. The rating they have provided for PPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PPL, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

PPL Trading at -8.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPL fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.74. In addition, PPL Corporation saw -9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPL starting from Bonenberger David J, who sale 719 shares at the price of $26.13 back on Jan 24. After this action, Bonenberger David J now owns 34,606 shares of PPL Corporation, valued at $18,787 using the latest closing price.

Bonenberger David J, the President of a PPL Subsidiary of PPL Corporation, sale 29,080 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Bonenberger David J is holding 34,606 shares at $872,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.63 for the present operating margin

+21.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPL Corporation stands at +9.02. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PPL Corporation (PPL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.