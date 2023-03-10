Planet Labs PBC (PL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL)’s stock price has decreased by -7.27 compared to its previous closing price of 4.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that Planet Labs Finance Chief Says SPAC IPO Was Key to Recent Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PL is 241.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PL on March 10, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

PL’s Market Performance

PL stock saw a decrease of -6.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.37% and a quarterly a decrease of -19.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.74% for Planet Labs PBC (PL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.95% for PL stock, with a simple moving average of -19.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PL reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 07th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PL, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

PL Trading at -10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL fell by -6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -3.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -27.40, with -21.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.