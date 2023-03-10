Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Open Text Corporation (OTEX) has gone up by 2.92% for the week, with a 1.50% rise in the past month and a 26.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.96% for OTEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.77% for OTEX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) Right Now?

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OTEX is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for OTEX is $44.89, which is $22.16 above the current market price. The public float for OTEX is 265.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.22% of that float. The average trading volume for OTEX on March 10, 2023 was 662.01K shares.

OTEX) stock’s latest price update

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX)’s stock price has increased by 0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 35.02. however, the company has experienced a 2.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/08/21 that Open Text Is Acquiring Email Encryption Company Zix at a Discount

Analysts’ Opinion of OTEX

The stock of Open Text Corporation (OTEX) has gone up by 2.92% for the week, with a 1.50% rise in the past month and a 26.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.96% for OTEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.77% for OTEX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTEX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OTEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OTEX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $34 based on the research report published on September 01st of the previous year 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to OTEX, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

OTEX Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTEX rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.99. In addition, Open Text Corporation saw 18.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.81 for the present operating margin

+60.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Text Corporation stands at +11.37. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Open Text Corporation (OTEX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.