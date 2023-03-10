Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.11 compared to its previous closing price of 81.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88.

The public float for NTR is 499.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTR on March 10, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

NTR’s Market Performance

NTR’s stock has seen a -4.55% decrease for the week, with a -2.97% drop in the past month and a 1.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for Nutrien Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.31% for NTR stock, with a simple moving average of -4.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTR stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for NTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NTR in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $91 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTR reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for NTR stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NTR, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

NTR Trading at 1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.57. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw 7.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Equity return is now at value 29.80, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.